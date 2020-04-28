Previous
Which Ones? by narayani
Photo 1214

Which Ones?

I loved the red ones but the black were more comfortable and made my enormous feet look slightly smaller.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
332% complete

