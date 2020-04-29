Previous
First Batch by narayani
Photo 1215

First Batch

I keep thinking that I’ll work in the studio but...making some pasta sauce seemed a better option 🍅🍝 Not sure what my resistance is...apart from no one having any money to buy hand made ceramics!
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

narayani

