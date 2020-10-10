Previous
New Life by narayani
Photo 1379

New Life

I met a couple of fellow potters who had work in the Melville Art Awards to see the exhibition. These are Meg’s stunning pieces which I really loved.
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
