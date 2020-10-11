Previous
Windy by narayani
Windy

But I think there’s a few flowers in there that are in focus 😂 The other option was Max eating a chicken foot...which may yet feature this month 😉🐶🐔
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Annie-Sue ace
this is lovely!
October 11th, 2020  
