Cottesloe by narayani
Photo 1663

Cottesloe

Coffee (and cake) with Diane. And a day without rain…but it kept threatening.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Beautifully captured scene.
July 21st, 2021  
