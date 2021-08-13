Previous
Next
Black Friday by narayani
Photo 1686

Black Friday

Not a bad way to spend part of the day. There were even dolphins! I went to visit Yatra again today and take her out. She broke her arm the other week and can’t drive 😩
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
461% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise