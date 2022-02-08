Previous
On the Table by narayani
Photo 1865

On the Table

Short on inspiration today. Should have taken one of Ren chewing Terence when he and Sean popped in this morning 😄
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
510% complete

