Photo 1866
So Many Empty Shelves
The recent disruptions to the supply chain through Covid and more recently, floods, has made us all in the West very aware of how reliant we are on the Eastern states.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
