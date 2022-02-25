Sign up
Photo 1882
Pear
One of those “quick, before bed” shots. I managed to avoid taking any photos of Ren while I had him for a few hours this evening- that could be a first!😂
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
b&w
pear
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and shadows. That must have been very difficult ;-)
February 25th, 2022
