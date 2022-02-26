Previous
Next
Windowsill by narayani
Photo 1883

Windowsill

I need to dust more
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Blimey your dust is huge!!!
February 26th, 2022  
narayani
@30pics4jackiesdiamond 😂🤣
February 26th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@narayani just looked again it's a yukka,
February 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise