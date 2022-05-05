Previous
Tootsie by narayani
Photo 1951

Tootsie

My lovely girl is 14 today ❤️🐶 Not the most flattering portrait but the best I could manage. Also went to see the Sistine Chapel (exhibition!) with Ren today 😊
5th May 2022 5th May 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
