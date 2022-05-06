Sign up
Photo 1952
Sistine Chapel
Here’s one from yesterday’s exhibition. It was fabulous to see the works so close and have a commentary to go with them. I didn’t see the real thing when I was in Rome - the mile long queue put me off!
6th May 2022
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1952
