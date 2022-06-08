Previous
Autumn by narayani
Photo 1985

Autumn

A Iovely drawing session this morning and then a trip up to Midland to collect my firing barrel. There were so many of these leaves all through the arts centre courtyard.
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
JackieR ace
Beautiful soft colours
June 8th, 2022  
