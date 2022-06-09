Previous
Thursday
Photo 1986

Thursday

A fair amount of those patties that I made (and then froze) actually got eaten today! 👏🏼 The dogs were disappointed 😂
Yes, that is dog hair on his bib and no doubt in his food as well 🤦🏼‍♀️
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
