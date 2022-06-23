Previous
Fog? by narayani
Photo 2000

Fog?

Fog appeared out of nowhere this morning and unfortunately disappeared as quickly. By the time I got to the park to take some photos, it had gone 😕
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
