After by narayani
Photo 2007

After

Such a fun process with some surprising results. My favourite is the “garden” square (top R) rosemary, lavender, pelagonium and lupin. It’s usually done with natives so I had no idea what would happen, but I was very happy.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary.
