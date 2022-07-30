Previous
Yesterday by narayani
Yesterday

We all got together to wish our old neighbour, Annika, a happy birthday. She moved to Tasmania a couple of years ago and we miss her. I’m sick, hence the mask, and Ren had just woken up and had no idea what was going on. 😂
narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
