Monday by narayani
Photo 2039

Monday

Lots of rain and by the afternoon, the forecast strong winds had arrived. I took my self to the movies - something I haven’t done on my own for years - to see Falling for Figaro - it was brilliant! And rather liberating to go alone.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
