Some More Stunning by narayani
Photo 2095

Some More Stunning

Here’s a piece from yesterday’s exhibition. They were a husband and wife team. He’s the photographer, she’s the illustrator. He blanks out half the photo and she draws it in with blue biro…phenomenal skill!
26th September 2022

narayani

Diana ace
How absolutely amazing, what a skill that must be! You sure took a great shot of it too!
September 26th, 2022  
