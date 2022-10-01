Previous
Morning Walk by narayani
Photo 2100

Morning Walk

Loved the clouds…
1st October 2022

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, as if the trees are leaning into the clouds.
October 1st, 2022  
