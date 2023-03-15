Previous
Workshop by narayani
Photo 2265

Workshop

Naveena and I did a paper cut workshop with Miguel Castro today. A very talented artist and a really fun workshop.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
620% complete

Photo Details

Gosia ace
It looks like fun...
March 15th, 2023  
