Previous
Photo 2425
Grevillea
Hard to know what to focus on but I’m sure something is sharp! Ren and I went to visit Yatra before she heads off to Bali.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Tags
grevillea
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colour.
August 22nd, 2023
