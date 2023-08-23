Sign up
Photo 2426
Fig
My figs are doing odd things. One was getting new leaves before losing all the old ones and this one seems to be getting fruit before leaves?
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2882
photos
25
followers
18
following
664% complete
2426
Views
0
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd August 2023 2:03pm
Tags
figs
