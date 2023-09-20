Sign up
Photo 2454
Sold!
I was at the gallery again today and three more pieces sold - one of them being mine! This shelf was definitely a winner!
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th September 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramics
,
pit-firing
,
botanical-printing
