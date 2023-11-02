Previous
It Was Hot by narayani
It Was Hot

I’m dreading the summer 😕
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Merrelyn ace
Lots of fun to be had in those clams. I didn't think it was too bad today.
November 2nd, 2023  
