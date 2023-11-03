Sign up
Previous
Photo 2498
Breakfast
I took Sean and Ren out for breakfast. This was mine, delicious and more than I could eat.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2954
photos
25
followers
18
following
684% complete
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd November 2023 9:04am
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, but quite a big portion even for a man.
November 3rd, 2023
