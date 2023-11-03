Previous
Breakfast by narayani
Breakfast

I took Sean and Ren out for breakfast. This was mine, delicious and more than I could eat.
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, but quite a big portion even for a man.
November 3rd, 2023  
