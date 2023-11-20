Previous
The View by narayani
The View

Taken yesterday from Kings Park. Perth city on the left, the Swan river, South Perth on the right and the Darling Ranges in the background.
narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Beautiful view and capture, I love the scene and the dappled light.
November 20th, 2023  
