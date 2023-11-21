Sign up
Photo 2516
FAC
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
2
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2973
photos
25
followers
17
following
689% complete
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
4
4
2
Twentyseventeen and beyond
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
21st November 2023 11:08am
Diana
ace
a lovely screen, wish I knew what FAC is ;-)
November 22nd, 2023
Desi
FAC?? Well that is pretty cryptic
November 22nd, 2023
