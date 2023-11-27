Previous
Exquisite Bodies by narayani
Photo 2522

Exquisite Bodies

A fabulous, interactive exhibition that I’ve been wanting to see. Unfortunately it was full of school kids doing a workshop so we had very limited access
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
690% complete

Photo Details

