Language of Colour by narayani
Photo 2543

Language of Colour

Botanical printing seems to be all the rage. I liked how this was put together.
Not taken today. Today I collapsed on the couch and then had a lovely time at the river with Veronica.
18th December 2023

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
697% complete

