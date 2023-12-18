Sign up
Photo 2543
Language of Colour
Botanical printing seems to be all the rage. I liked how this was put together.
Not taken today. Today I collapsed on the couch and then had a lovely time at the river with Veronica.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3002
photos
25
followers
17
following
697% complete
View this month »
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
Views
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th December 2023 1:22pm
Tags
botanical-printing
