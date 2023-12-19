Previous
Of Course by narayani
Of Course

We ran out of paint 😕
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
BeckyJo ace
You sure did! Fun memory shot, although I’m sure you weren’t thrilled with running back to the store to get more paint. It’s hard to estimate sometimes.
December 19th, 2023  
narayani ace
@beckyk365 luckily it’s close by!
December 19th, 2023  
