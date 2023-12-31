Previous
Goodbye 2023 by narayani
Photo 2556

Goodbye 2023

One of my NYE rituals…
Wishing you all a happy, healthy, abundant 2024! 🥳 🎉
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
700% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
A perfect capture to end the year with! wishing you all the best for a great 2024 Narayani :-)
December 31st, 2023  
