Previous
Happy New Year! by narayani
Photo 2557

Happy New Year!

Never work with children or animals! I took Ren to see the last sunset of the year last night…trying to get a photo of us together - and facing the same way - was asking too much 😂
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely happy photo. Happy New Year to you!!
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise