Previous
Leaves by narayani
Photo 2713

Leaves

After our longest, driest summer, these were looking rather sad and wrinkled. A few days of decent rain and they’re looking rather, well, succulent 😉
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and frame filler. Fortunately we are finally getting some rain too.
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise