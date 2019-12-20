Previous
Мы прилетели в Барнаул!!!! by natalytry
Мы прилетели в Барнаул!!!!

Трындец холодно тут)))
Подарки сыну, сон постперелетный, прогулка по снегу.
А вечером я реабилитировалась перед сыном за 6-дневное отсутствие: в Арену, вкусно покушать, в 7-д попрыгать, на машинках погонять, и за покупками))
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Oxana Samoray
❤️
December 22nd, 2019  
