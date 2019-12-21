Previous
Next
Румяность by natalytry
12 / 365

Румяность

Энергичный день домашних дел! Уборки-стирки-готовки, скинула в комп фотки после московских безумств - освободила заполненный телефон.
Погуляла с сыном.
Вечером "Мэри Поппинс" - волшебный милый мюзикл. Тепло.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise