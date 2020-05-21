Sign up
171 / 365
Верба умывается - сказала моя Ната, увидев это фото))
Лениво.
Днем решила завалиться с буком и сериальчиками. Могу себе позволить - сын у папы)))
"257 причин, чтобы жить" - лайт отдых, лайт сериал.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
0
0
Natalya Trushnikova
@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
174
photos
26
followers
23
following
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
M6 Note
Taken
21st May 2020 1:13pm
