Верба умывается - сказала моя Ната, увидев это фото)) by natalytry
171 / 365

Верба умывается - сказала моя Ната, увидев это фото))

Лениво.
Днем решила завалиться с буком и сериальчиками. Могу себе позволить - сын у папы)))
"257 причин, чтобы жить" - лайт отдых, лайт сериал.
21st May 2020

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
47% complete

