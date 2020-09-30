Previous
Урожай by natalytry
301 / 365

Урожай

Я разболелась. Чувствую себя крайне помятой - и внутри, и снаружи.
Сонно и сложно...
Не люблю болеть - сразу чувствуешь себя размазней и неудачницей. По всем фронтам.
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
