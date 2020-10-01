Previous
Я совсем разболелась by natalytry
Я совсем разболелась

и мое отношение к этому написано на моих носках.
В школу сына проводила из последних сил.
После вчерашнего дождя стало прохладно, и вылезло много улиток.
А у меня сонливость, и хочется сладкого, жареного, всякой гадости. Ужс
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
