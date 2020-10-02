Previous
Шикарный туман by natalytry
Шикарный туман

Сайлент-Хилл.
Очень красивое утро!!! Я продолжаю болеть, мне отвратно, поэтому рассказать нечего об этом дне.
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
