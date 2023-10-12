Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1377

Оживаю.
Стирки, уборки, вещи разобрать.
Под таблетками - завтрак, обед и на перманент всё же поехала.
Ой красота!! Не пожалела)))
Волосы покрасила. Живём, живём!!
Вечером дико захотелось блинов, напекла. Молодец сегодня))
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise