Previous
Next
Вечерний киносеанс by natalytry
Photo 1637

Вечерний киносеанс

Много домашних дел, готовка-порядки-стирки-уборки. Потихоньку, но делаю. Молодец!
Тортик испекли: шоколадный, да с клубникой, мммм!
А вечером "Лекарь. Ученик Авиценны"
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise