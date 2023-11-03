Previous
Next
by natalytry
Photo 1422

Сына на стрижку.
Днем в гости к брату - Вова играть, мы общаться.
Скатали на машине брата отвезли чм. Я очень приятно удивлена и рада!
Вечером Светик накормила вкусным ужином, и домой... Отдых...
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise