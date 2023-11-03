Sign up
Photo 1422
Сына на стрижку.
Днем в гости к брату - Вова играть, мы общаться.
Скатали на машине брата отвезли чм. Я очень приятно удивлена и рада!
Вечером Светик накормила вкусным ужином, и домой... Отдых...
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
