by natalytry
Photo 1436

Успела с утра сдать анализы сына,и в бальнеолечебницу. Там добавились водные процедуры, но сын не очень-то рад, ругается на визуал.
Домашние дела.
Вечером флэшбэк Виноградн.
17th November 2023

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
