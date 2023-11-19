Sign up
Photo 1437
Нежнейшее утро. Неспешное. Снова импровизация - за О. и в лес в Величк: гулять, под дождем. Дышать, снимать, говорить, быть.
Потрясающе.
Вечером "Во все тяжкие", 2 сезон
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
V2036
Taken
19th November 2023 4:15pm
