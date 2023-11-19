Previous
by natalytry
Нежнейшее утро. Неспешное. Снова импровизация - за О. и в лес в Величк: гулять, под дождем. Дышать, снимать, говорить, быть.
Потрясающе.
Вечером "Во все тяжкие", 2 сезон
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
