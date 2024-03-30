Previous
by natalytry
Классная прогулка с Леей и Светиком.
Свету довезти до машины БМ. В Величк - перекусить в "Ангеле" и забрать Вову.
Южный - забрать Степу.
Сборы, завтра в Путь!
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
