by natalytry
Photo 1565

Утром ранний подъем, экспресс прогулка с Катей.
Стирка уборка.
До Оли.
Бутик и лёгкий зелёный сарафан.
Автосервис консультация - Знаменский обувь - ставропольская мрт вещи - вокзал чеки - домаа.....
Отличное настроение, отличная компания.
10th April 2024

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
428% complete

