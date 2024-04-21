Previous
Бублик - генератор Света
21st April 2024

Встала, гренок вкусных приготовила, с Леей погуляла. Познакомилась с собачницей с ул. Ореховой, соседи оказались.
Убиралась, пылесосила.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
