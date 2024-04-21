Sign up
Photo 1578
Бублик - генератор Света
Встала, гренок вкусных приготовила, с Леей погуляла. Познакомилась с собачницей с ул. Ореховой, соседи оказались.
Убиралась, пылесосила.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
0
0
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
1620
photos
10
followers
10
following
443% complete
View this month »
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
V2036
Taken
23rd April 2024 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
