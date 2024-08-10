Previous
Очередные потрясающие выходные by natalytry
Очередные потрясающие выходные

В 4 утра подъем, и вперед!!!
Шикарный день: чистое море, много купания, тестирование ласт и маски - понравилось!!!! Много хорошего общения. Много смеха. Вечером поздно приехали Светик с Филом
10th August 2024

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
