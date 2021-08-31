Sign up
162 / 365
365-163_0801_e.1
Severn Bridge was built in the 1960s, replacing the ferry service which had operated across the Severn for many years.
Total length 0.99 mi (1.6 km)
Height 445 ft (136 m)
Longest span 3,240 ft (988 m)
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
Neil
@neil_ge
162
12
19
